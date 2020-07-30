Economy & Business

Amid Pandemic, Big Tech Reports Mixed Earnings

By Associated Press
July 30, 2020 07:20 PM
Witnesses Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (top, C), Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (top, R), Google CEO Sundar Pichai (bottom, L), and…
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (top,c), Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (top, r), Google CEO Sundar Pichai (bottom, l), and Apple CEO Tim Cook are sworn-in before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law, July 29, 2020.

Big Tech companies reported mixed quarterly earnings Thursday, a day after their top executives faced a tough congressional grilling over their market power and alleged monopolistic practices.

The staggering economic fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic was reflected in reports released Thursday from Amazon, Facebook, Apple and Google's corporate parent, Alphabet.

Apple delivered surprisingly strong numbers with both its revenue and profit rising, defying analysts' lowered expectations. The iPhone maker's revenue rose 11% to nearly $60 billion while profit rose 12% to $11.3 billion.

Alphabet, Google's holding company, reported its first-ever drop in quarterly revenue compared with the prior year. Although it was only a 2% decline, it was a telling sign of a downturn in the digital ad market while also serving as a reminder that the economy is struggling even more than it did more than a decade ago during the Great Recession

Google's low point during that time came during the second quarter of 2009 when its revenue edged up by 3%. Alphabet's profit for its most recent quarter plunged 30% to nearly $7 billion.

Facebook, which also makes most of its money from digital ads, recorded an 11% increase in revenue from the prior year, the social networking company's slowest growth since going public eight years ago. The company's profit nearly doubled to roughly $6 billion from the same time last year. Part of the big jump stemmed from special charges last year.

Amazon was a pandemic winner, with people stuck at home relying on the company to shop online. It reported record quarterly profit, doubling to $5.2 billion from last year while its revenue soared 40% to $88.9 billion.

