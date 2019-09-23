Economy & Business

Apple Will Produce New Mac Pro Computers in US

By AFP
September 23, 2019 02:02 PM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 03, 2019 Apple's new Mac Pro sits on display in the showroom during Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California. Apple said Monday it would keep making its Mac Pro in the United…
FILE - Apple's new Mac Pro sits on display in the showroom during Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference in San Jose, June 03, 2019.

SAN FRANCISCO - Apple said Monday it would keep making its Mac Pro in the United States, after obtaining tariff exemptions for some components in the high-end computers.

The California tech giant said it would keep production of the Mac Pro — a computer costing some $6,000 — in Austin, Texas, following reports it was considering moving the manufacturing the China.

Apple said the decision came after the company obtained "a federal product exclusion" from tariffs "for certain necessary components" for the computers.

The news comes despite comments from President Donald Trump in July that he would oppose waiving tariffs on components for Apple's devices, commenting in a tweet, "Make them in the USA, no Tariffs."

Apple chief executive Tim Cook said in a statement Monday the company is "proud to be building (the new Mac Pro) in Austin" and added, "We thank the administration for their support enabling this opportunity."

The company said it would begin production soon at the same Austin facility where Mac Pro has been made since 2013.

Apple said it was "on track to fulfill its commitment" to invest $350 billion in the U.S. economy by 2023 through its own manufacturing and from suppliers.

Trump has been moving to slap punitive tariffs on Chinese goods to press Beijing to accept more imports and improve protections for US intellectual property, although his administration has issued some waivers and delays.

Related Stories

Apple Introduces New iPhone as it Seeks to Keep Up with Competitors
00:02:33
Arts & Culture
Apple Introduces New iPhone as it Seeks to Keep Up with Competitors
New phone includes 3 cameras, a feature already part of some rival products
Apple CEO Tim Cook announces new products at an event, Sept. 10, 2019, in Cupertino, California.
Arts & Culture
Apple Takes on Netflix With a $5-a-month Streaming Service
Walt Disney Co. is launching its own assault on Netflix the same month, for just $7
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Wed, 09/11/2019 - 08:18
FILE - Indian customers check an apple laptop at a store in New Delhi, May 17, 2016.
South & Central Asia
Apple Welcomes India's Easing of Foreign Investment Rules
The California-based company couldn't open a store in India because it wasn't prepared to meet the 30% local sourcing requirement
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Thu, 08/29/2019 - 12:13
Default Author Profile
Written By
AFP