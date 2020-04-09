Economy & Business

Asian Markets Back on Upswing Thursday

By VOA News
April 09, 2020 04:17 AM
A currency trader walks by the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, April 9, 2020.

Market shares were on the upswing in Asia on Thursday as investors once again expressed hope that the novel coronavirus pandemic was nearing its peak.

Australia’s S&P/ASX index gained nearly 3.5 percent at the end of its trading session, with Hong Kong, Seoul, Shanghai and Mumbai also posting positive gains.

Japan’s Nikkei index lost a fraction of 1 percent as the country faces an increasing number of confirmed COVID-19 infections.

The rising numbers in Asia mirrored Wednesday’s closing numbers on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 all gaining 3.4 percent, while the Nasdaq finished 2.6 percent higher.

Oil markets also improved Thursday, with U.S. crude oil gaining 3 percent to finish over $25 per barrel, while Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose nearly 2 percent, to settle at over $33 per barrel.  Investors are hopeful that Thursday’s meeting between OPEC members and Russia will lead to a deal to curb production, which has created a glut of supplies as demand has plunged due to the pandemic. 

