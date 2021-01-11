Asian Markets Begin Trading Week Mixed as Pandemic Worsens

Asian markets are mixed Monday amid continuing signs of economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Japanese markets were closed for a national holiday, while Taiwan’s TSEC index gained 0.6%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX index lost 0.9%, while the Shanghai Composite index fell just over one percent and the KOSPI in South Korea dropped 0.1%.

In late afternoon trading, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is up 30 points but virtually unchanged percentage-wise (+0.11%) and Mumbai’s Sensex is 0.8% higher.

In commodities trading, gold is up 0.8% at $1,850.40 an ounce. U.S. crude oil is selling at $51.86 per barrel, down 0.7%, and Brent crude oil is down just over one percent, selling at $55.38 per barrel.

All three major U.S. indices are trending negatively in futures markets.