Asian Markets Begin Week Mostly Lower 

By VOA News
January 18, 2021 05:06 AM
A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Jan. 18, 2021.

Asian markets are on a downward spiral Monday in response to dismal U.S. retail sales figures posted last Friday. 

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index fell 0.9%.  Australia’s S&P/ASX index closed down 0.7%.  The KOSPI index in South Korea plunged 2.3%, while Taiwan’s TSEC lost just over 4 points, but was virtually unchanged percentage-wise (0.03%).   

Shanghai’s Composite index closed 0.8% higher.  In late afternoon trading, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.8%, while the Sensex in Mumbai is down 0.4%.   

In commodities trading, gold is up 0.2%, selling at $1,834.00.  U.S. crude oil is selling at $52.18, down 0.3%, and Brent crude is selling at $54.84, down 0.4%.   

All three major U.S. indices are trending negatively in futures trading.   

