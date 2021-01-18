Asian Markets Begin Week Mostly Lower 

Asian markets are on a downward spiral Monday in response to dismal U.S. retail sales figures posted last Friday.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index fell 0.9%. Australia’s S&P/ASX index closed down 0.7%. The KOSPI index in South Korea plunged 2.3%, while Taiwan’s TSEC lost just over 4 points, but was virtually unchanged percentage-wise (0.03%).

Shanghai’s Composite index closed 0.8% higher. In late afternoon trading, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.8%, while the Sensex in Mumbai is down 0.4%.

In commodities trading, gold is up 0.2%, selling at $1,834.00. U.S. crude oil is selling at $52.18, down 0.3%, and Brent crude is selling at $54.84, down 0.4%.

All three major U.S. indices are trending negatively in futures trading.