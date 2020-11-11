Economy & Business

Asian Markets Continue to Post Solid Gains

By VOA News
November 11, 2020 05:12 AM
A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Shares were mostly higher…
A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Nov. 11, 2020.

Asian markets posted another day of solid gains Wednesday due to rising optimism over U.S. drugmaker Pfizer’s potential COVID-19 vaccine. 

The Nikkei in Tokyo finished 1.7% higher.  Sydney’s S&P/ASX index also closed 1.7% higher. Seoul’s KOSPI index and the TSEC index in Taipei both ended up 1.3%, while Shanghai’s Composite index lost 0.5%. 

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is down 0.4% in late afternoon trading, while Mumbai’s Sensex is 0.2% lower. 

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,874.20 per ounce, dropping 0.1%. U.S. crude oil is up 2.3%, selling at $42.35 per barrel, while Brent crude oil is selling at $44.62 per barrel, also 2.3% higher.   

In futures trading, the Dow and S&P 500 were trending higher, while the Nasdaq is trending lower. 

Related Stories

A woman walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Asian stock markets rose for…
Economy & Business
Asian Markets Mostly Higher Tuesday
Investors cheer news of progress in development of effective COVID-19 vaccine
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 11/10/2020 - 06:02 AM
Traders wearing protective masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus work beside an electronic board showing morning…
Economy & Business
Asian Markets Post Another Day of Gains Despite Unsettled US Presidential Election
In futures trading, the Dow and S&P 500 are trending down
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 11/04/2020 - 05:03 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News