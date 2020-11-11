Asian Markets Continue to Post Solid Gains

Asian markets posted another day of solid gains Wednesday due to rising optimism over U.S. drugmaker Pfizer’s potential COVID-19 vaccine.

The Nikkei in Tokyo finished 1.7% higher. Sydney’s S&P/ASX index also closed 1.7% higher. Seoul’s KOSPI index and the TSEC index in Taipei both ended up 1.3%, while Shanghai’s Composite index lost 0.5%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is down 0.4% in late afternoon trading, while Mumbai’s Sensex is 0.2% lower.

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,874.20 per ounce, dropping 0.1%. U.S. crude oil is up 2.3%, selling at $42.35 per barrel, while Brent crude oil is selling at $44.62 per barrel, also 2.3% higher.

In futures trading, the Dow and S&P 500 were trending higher, while the Nasdaq is trending lower.