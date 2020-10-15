Economy & Business

Asian Markets Endure Another Negative Trading Day

By VOA News
October 15, 2020 04:10 AM
Currency traders watch computer monitors near screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the…
Currency traders watch computer monitors near screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 15, 2020.

Asian markets posted huge losses for a second consecutive day Thursday amid the continuing political stalemate in Washington over a new coronavirus relief bill.

The Nikkei index in Japan fell 0.5% for the day. The KOSPI index in Seoul finished down 0.6%, while Taiwan’s TSEC index dropped 0.7%.

The S&P/ASX index in Australia was the region’s lone bright spot, finishing up 0.5%.

In late afternoon trading, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is 1.1% lower, Shanghai’s Composite index is down just over 2 points, but even in terms of percentage, and Mumbai’s Sensex index is 0.7% lower.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters Wednesday that a deal on a new financial rescue package is unlikely to pass Congress before the Nov. 3 general election, as he and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi remain far apart on the details.

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,900.70 per ounce, down 0.3% The price of U.S. crude oil is $40.90 per barrel, down 0.3%, with Brent crude selling a $43.17 per barrel, also down 0.3%.

All three major U.S. indices are trending lower in futures trading.

