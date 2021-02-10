Economy & Business

Asian Markets Extend Gains for Third Consecutive Day 

By VOA News
February 10, 2021 05:39 AM
A woman walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Asian stock markets rose…
A woman walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Feb. 10, 2021.

Asian markets were mostly higher for a third consecutive day Wednesday as U.S. lawmakers press forward on a large COVID-19 economic recovery plan.   

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index closed 0.1% higher.  The S&P/ASX index in Australia gained 0.5%.  The Composite in Shanghai surged 1.4%.  South Korea’s KOSPI index rose 0.5%, and Taiwan’s TSEC index finished 0.6% higher.   

In late afternoon trading, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is 1.9% higher, while Mumbai’s Sensex is 0.4% lower.  

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,842.90 per ounce, up 0.2%.  U.S. crude oil is down 0.1%, selling at $58.26 per barrel, while Brent crude is selling slightly lower at $61.05 per barrel (-0.07%).  

All three major U.S. indices are trending positively in futures trading. 

Related Stories

A currency trader walks by the screen showing the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign…
Economy & Business
Asian Markets Post Second Consecutive Day of Solid Gains
All three major US indices are trending negatively in futures trading
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 02/09/2021 - 04:58 AM
People wearing protective masks watch an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Monday,…
Economy & Business
Asian Markets Surge as Hopes Rise on Passage of Massive US Economic Stimulus Bill
Optimism also sends oil markets higher, while gold trades lower
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 02/08/2021 - 05:17 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News