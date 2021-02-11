Asian Markets Finish Mostly Lower in Light Trading Session

Most Asian markets were mostly higher Thursday, with many closed due to holidays.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong gained 0.4%, while Mumbai’s Sensex is up 0.1% in late afternoon trading. Australia’s S&P/ASX index closed 0.1% lower.

The benchmark indices in Japan, Seoul, Shanghai and Taiwan were closed.

In commodities trading, gold is slightly higher at $1,843.40 per ounce (+0.04%). Both U.S. crude and Brent crude are down 0.7%, with U.S. crude selling at $58.26 per barrel, while Brent crude is selling at $61.04 per barrel.

All three major U.S. indices are trending higher in futures trading.