Economy & Business

Asian Markets Finish Mostly Lower in Light Trading Session

By VOA News
February 11, 2021 05:31 AM
People wearing a face masks walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Thursday, Feb…
People wearing a face masks walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Feb. 11, 2021.

Most Asian markets were mostly higher Thursday, with many closed due to holidays.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong gained 0.4%, while Mumbai’s Sensex is up 0.1% in late afternoon trading. Australia’s S&P/ASX index closed 0.1% lower.

The benchmark indices in Japan, Seoul, Shanghai and Taiwan were closed.

In commodities trading, gold is slightly higher at $1,843.40 per ounce (+0.04%). Both U.S. crude and Brent crude are down 0.7%, with U.S. crude selling at $58.26 per barrel, while Brent crude is selling at $61.04 per barrel.

All three major U.S. indices are trending higher in futures trading.

Related Stories

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a virtual roundtable with participants from Black Chambers of Commerce across the…
USA
US Treasury Chief: Would Take Years for US Economy to Recover Without Aid Deal 
Janet Yellen: ‘There’s tremendous suffering in the country’ 
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Sun, 02/07/2021 - 01:05 PM
Thailand's Economy Struggles with Second COVID Wave
COVID-19 Pandemic
Thai Economy Struggles Amid COVID Second Wave
Collapse of vital tourism industry has deprived millions of their livelihoods
Default Author Profile
By Vijitra Duangdee
Fri, 01/29/2021 - 11:14 AM
People wearing protective masks shop at Macy's Herald Square following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in…
USA
US Economy Slowed But Didn’t Collapse at End of 2020 
US government says world’s largest economy gained 1% in last quarter, but fell 3.5% for entire year    
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Thu, 01/28/2021 - 12:58 PM
An Ele.me deliveryman wearing a face mask delivers food amid snowfall, following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the…
VOA News on China
As China’s Gig Economy Booms, Concerns Grow Over Worker Protections
Two incidents cast a spotlight on the working conditions for China’s gig economy workers
Default Author Profile
By Yang Ming
Tue, 01/26/2021 - 09:27 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News