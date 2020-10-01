Economy & Business

Asian Markets Higher Amid Trading Chaos in Japan

By VOA News
October 01, 2020 04:35 AM
People are reflected on a blank electronic stock board supposedly showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm…
People are reflected on a blank electronic stock board supposedly showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Oct. 1, 2020, in Tokyo.

Asian markets were higher Thursday despite a chaotic day on Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index.

Trading was halted early Thursday on the world’s third-largest stock market due to a glitch in its electronic trading system. The Japan Exchange Group, which operates the Nikkei, said the malfunction was due to a hardware failure in the system’s backup device. The company said it hopes to have the problem fixed and the Nikkei back up and running again Friday.

Meanwhile, the S&P/ASX index in Sydney was up 0.9%, and Taipei's TSEC index was up 0.3%. Mumbai’s Sensex was up 1.5% in late afternoon trading.

The indices in Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai were closed due to national holidays in South Korea and mainland China.

In commodities trading, gold was selling at $1,900.70 per ounce, up 0.2%. U.S. crude oil was selling at $39.94 an barrel, down 0.7%, and Brent crude oil was selling at $40.91 per barrel, down 0.1%.

All three major U.S. indices were trending positively in futures trading.

Related Stories

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket lifts off from pad 41 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Thursday, July 30, 2020,…
USA
NASA Says It Added $64 Billion to US Economy in 2019
US space agency releases results of first-ever economic impact study
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 09/25/2020 - 02:52 PM
Cambodian garment factory workers ride on the back of a truck as they head to work outside Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday, Sept…
South & Central Asia
Cambodia Allocates $1.2 Billion to Bolster Economy
Loss of EU trade preferences and a pandemic punish Cambodia’s garment industry
Default Author Profile
By Luke Hunt
Fri, 09/25/2020 - 05:48 AM
FILE - In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020.
2020 USA Votes
Trump's Advantage Over Biden on Economy Slipping
Democratic challenger erases some of the president's polling lead on economic issues
Default Author Profile
By Rob Garver
Thu, 09/17/2020 - 02:30 PM
FILE - A shopper wearing a protective face mask is seen at a shop selling office wear, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, July 27, 2020.
Economy & Business
Global Economy Doing Better than First Thought During Pandemic
OECD predicts 4.5% drop this year, with only China among the biggest economies growing
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 09/16/2020 - 11:47 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News