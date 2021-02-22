Asian Markets Mixed Amid Uncertainty Over Direction of Global Economy 

Asian markets were mixed Monday as investors appear to be impatient with the slow introduction of new COVID-19 vaccines and the slow pace of economic stimulus legislation in the U.S.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei and Taiwan’s TSEC index both closed up 0.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX index dropped 0.1%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell just over one percent. Shanghai’s Composite index plunged 1.4% and South Korea’s KOSPI lost 0.9%.

In late afternoon trading, Mumbai’s Sensex is 1.8% lower.

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,793.00, up 0.8%. U.S. crude oil is selling at $59.71 per barrel, up 0.7%, and Brent crude is selling at $63.49, up 0.9%.

All three U.S. indices are trending negatively in futures trading.