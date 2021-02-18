Asian Markets Mixed Thursday

Asian markets are mixed Thursday as investors pull back from their recent buying spree.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index dropped 0.1%, while both the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong and the KOSPI plunged 1.5%.

Shanghai’s Composite index gained 0.5% in its first trading session after a long Lunar New Year holiday, and Taiwan’s TSEC closed up 0.3%.

Mumbai’s Sensex is down 0.6% in late afternoon trading.

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,785.30 per ounce, up 0.7%. U.S. crude oil is selling at $61.46 per barrel, up 0.5%, and Brent crude is selling at $64.80 per barrel, up 0.7%.

All three major U.S. indices are trending downward in futures trading.