Asian Markets Mixed Thursday

By VOA News
February 18, 2021 04:58 AM
A currency trader walks near the screens showing the foreign exchange rates at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul,…
A currency trader walks near the screens showing the foreign exchange rates at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 18, 2021.

Asian markets are mixed Thursday as investors pull back from their recent buying spree.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index dropped 0.1%, while both the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong and the KOSPI plunged 1.5%.

Shanghai’s Composite index gained 0.5% in its first trading session after a long Lunar New Year holiday, and Taiwan’s TSEC closed up 0.3%.

Mumbai’s Sensex is down 0.6% in late afternoon trading.

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,785.30 per ounce, up 0.7%. U.S. crude oil is selling at $61.46 per barrel, up 0.5%, and Brent crude is selling at $64.80 per barrel, up 0.7%.

All three major U.S. indices are trending downward in futures trading.

