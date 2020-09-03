Asian Markets Mixed in Thursday Trading

Asian markets were trading mixed Thursday.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index finished 0.9% higher. The S&P/ASX index in Australia was up 0.8%. South Korea’s KOSPI index gained 1.3%, and the TSEC index in Taiwan finished 0.4%.

In late afternoon trading, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is down 0.9%. Shanghai’s Composite index is 0.6% lower, and the Sensex in Mumbai is down 0.2%.

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,935.20 an ounce, down 0.4%. U.S. crude oil is trading at $41.40 an ounce, down 0.2%, and the global benchmark Brent crude is trading at $44.25 an ounce, down 0.4%.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are all trending negatively in futures trading.