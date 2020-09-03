Economy & Business

Asian Markets Mixed in Thursday Trading

By VOA News
September 03, 2020 04:00 AM
A currency trader walks near the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the foreign exchange dealing…
A currency trader walks near the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 3, 2020.

Asian markets were trading mixed Thursday.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index finished 0.9% higher. The S&P/ASX index in Australia was up 0.8%. South Korea’s KOSPI index gained 1.3%, and the TSEC index in Taiwan finished 0.4%.

In late afternoon trading, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is down 0.9%. Shanghai’s Composite index is 0.6% lower, and the Sensex in Mumbai is down 0.2%.

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,935.20 an ounce, down 0.4%. U.S. crude oil is trading at $41.40 an ounce, down 0.2%, and the global benchmark Brent crude is trading at $44.25 an ounce, down 0.4%.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are all trending negatively in futures trading. 

