Asian Markets Mixed Wednesday

Asian markets are mixed Wednesday after the chaotic U.S. presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The Nikkei index in Tokyo lost 1.5%. Sydney’s S&P/ASX index closed 2.2% lower. The KOSPI index in Seoul gained 0.8%, and Taipei’s TSEC index earned 0.3%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is up 0.8% in late afternoon trading. Shanghai’s Composite index is down 0.2%, while the Sensex in Mumbai is 0.2% higher.

In commodities trading, gold is trading at $1,893.30 an ounce, down 0.5%. U.S. crude oil is trading at $39.09 per barrel, down 0.5%, and Brent crude is trading at $40.49 per barrel, down 1.3%.

All three major U.S. indices are trending lower in futures trading.