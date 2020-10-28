Economy & Business

Asian Markets Mixed Wednesday   

By VOA News
October 28, 2020 04:55 AM
People wearing face masks walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Oct…
People wearing face masks walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Oct. 28, 2020.

Asian markets are mixed Wednesday as concerns grow among investors over a new surge of coronavirus cases across Europe and the United States.   

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index closed 0.2% lower.  In Australia, the S&P/ASX index finished 0.1% higher. The KOSPI index in South Korea rose 0.6%, while Taiwan’s TSEC index dropped 0.6% 

In late afternoon trading, the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong is down 0.1%, Shanghai’s Composite index is up 0.4%, and Mumbai’s Sensex is down one percent. 

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,908.40 an ounce, down 0.1%. U.S. crude oil is selling at $38.55 per barrel, down 2.5%, and Brent crude is selling at $40.35 per barrel, down 2%.   

All three U.S. indices are trending negatively in futures trading.   

