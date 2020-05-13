Asian Markets Mixed Wednesday Over Continued Pandemic Worries

Asian markets are mixed Wednesday over concerns the coronavirus pandemic could worsen if governments try to return to normal too soon.

Japan’s Nikkei index is trading slightly lower in late afternoon trading, while the indexes in Hong Kong, Seoul, Shanghai, Sydney and Taipei are all in positive territory.

In oil trading, West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, is trading at $25.65 per barrel, down 0.5%, while the international benchmark, Brent crude, is selling at $29.58 per barrel, down 1.3%.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are all up in futures trading, indicating a good start for Wall Street at the opening bell.

All three indexes lost shares Tuesday after Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, told a Senate panel that the coronavirus pandemic could worsen if cities and states tried to reopen too quickly.