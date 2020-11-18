Economy & Business

Asian Markets Mostly Higher as Euphoria Over Potential COVID-19 Vaccine Cools  

By VOA News
November 18, 2020 06:03 AM
A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Nov. 18, 2020.

Asian markets are mostly higher Wednesday as worries about the growing number of coronavirus infections in the United States and Europe has tempered optimism about a potentially safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. 

The S&P/ASX index in Australia finished 0.5% higher.  The Shanghai Composite index and South Korea’s benchmark KOSPI index both finished up 0.2%, while the TSEC index in Taiwan gained 1.3%   

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index lost 1.1%.  In late afternoon trading, the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong is 0.4% higher, and Mumbai’s Sensex is up 0.3%. 

In commodities trading, gold is down 0.2%, selling at $1,880.00 per ounce.  U.S. crude oil is selling at $41.56 per barrel, up 0.3%, and Brent crude is selling at $44.00 per barrel, up 0.5%.   

In futures trading, all three major U.S. indices are trending negatively. 

