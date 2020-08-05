Economy & Business

Asian Markets Mostly Higher as Gold Hits Record High

By VOA News
August 05, 2020 05:49 AM
A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange…
A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Aug. 5, 2020.

Asian markets are mostly higher Wednesday despite investors' concerns over the ongoing stalemate in Washington over a new round of emergency aid to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak. 

Japan’s Nikkei index closed 0.2% lower.  The S&P/ASX index in Sydney lost 0.5%.  South Korea’s KOSPI index gained 1.2%, and Taiwan’s TSEC index rose 0.7%.   

In late afternoon trading, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and Mumbai’s Sensex are both  0.4% higher, while the Composite index in Shanghai is up one point, but virtually unchanged percentage-wise. 

In commodities trading, gold is selling at a record-high $2,048 per ounce, up 1.3%.  U.S. crude oil is selling at $41.85 per barrel, up 0.3%, while Brent crude is selling at $44.85 per barrel, up 0.4%.   

All three major U.S. indices are trending higher in futures trading.   

