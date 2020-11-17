Economy & Business

Asian Markets Mostly Higher as Optimism Grows Over Potential New COVID-19 Vaccine

By VOA News
November 17, 2020 04:37 AM
People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Nov. 17, 2020.

Asian markets are mostly higher Tuesday amid newfound optimism about a potentially safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. 

The Nikkei index in Tokyo closed 0.4% higher.  Sydney’s S&P/ASX index ended up 0.2%, while Taipei’s TSEC index gained 0.3%.   

Seoul’s KOSPI index was 0.1% lower. 

In late afternoon trading, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is up nearly 20 points, but unchanged percentage-wise, while Shanghai’s Composite index is down 0.2% and   Mumbai’s Sensex is 0.4% higher. 

U.S.-based Moderna announced Monday that late-stage clinical trials of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine revealed the drug was more than 90% effective. 

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,887.50, down 0.3 points but unchanged percentage-wise. U.S. crude oil is up 0.1%, selling at $41.42 per barrel, and Brent crude is selling at $43.99 per barrel, up 0.3%. 

U.S. indices are mixed in futures trading, with the Dow and the S&P 500 trading negatively, while the Nasdaq is slightly higher. 

