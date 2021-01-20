Economy & Business

Asian Markets Mostly Higher at Start of US Inauguration Day

By VOA News
January 20, 2021 05:56 AM
A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Asian shares were mostly…
A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Jan. 20, 2021.

Asian markets are mostly higher Wednesday just hours before Joe Biden is inaugurated as the next president of the United States. 

Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX index and Shanghai’s Composite index both finished 0.4% higher.  South Korea’s KOSPI index rose 0.7%.  

In late afternoon trading, the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong is up more than one percent, and Mumbai’s Sensex has gained 0.5%.  

The Nikkei index in Japan slipped 0.3%, while Taiwan’s TSEC index dropped 0.4%. 

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,853.40, up 0.7%.  U.S. crude oil has also risen 0.7%, selling at $53.39 per barrel, and Brent crude oil is selling at $56.26, up 0.6%.   

The heavy trading occurs after U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen urged support for the incoming administration’s $1.9 trillion pandemic economic rescue plan during her Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday.   

All three major U.S. indices are trending higher in futures trading. 

Related Stories

A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong Tuesday…
Economy & Business
Asian Markets Rebound Tuesday as World Awaits New US Admin
Gold, oil, US futures also enjoying solid gains  
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 01/19/2021 - 05:43 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News