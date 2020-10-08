Economy & Business

Asian Markets Mostly Higher Thursday

By VOA News
October 08, 2020 03:51 AM
A man stands near a screen showing the foreign exchange rates at the Korea Exchange in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 8, 2020.

Asian markets are mostly higher Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump urged lawmakers to pass a set of smaller coronavirus relief measures.

Japan’s Nikkei index finished 0.9% higher. Australia’s S&P/ASX is up 1%. The KOSPI index in South Korea ended 0.2% higher, and the TSEC index in Taiwan gained 1.1%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is 0.5% lower in late afternoon trading, while Mumbai’s Sensex is 1.3% higher.

Shanghai’s Composite index remains closed for a national holiday.

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,898.50 an ounce, up 0.4%. U.S. crude oil is trading at $40.21 per barrel, up 0.6%, and Brent crude oil is trading at $42.29 per barrel, up 0.7%.

U.S. markets plunged Tuesday after Trump went on Twitter and said his administration was ending negotiations with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over a new coronavirus relief package. However, he seemed to reverse course just hours later, saying he was open to sending another round of $1,200 payments to Americans, plus measures aimed specifically to help the airline industry and small businesses.

All three major U.S. indices are trending positively in futures trading. 

