Economy & Business

Asian Markets Mostly Higher Thursday

By VOA News
December 03, 2020 04:00 AM
People wearing face masks walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Thursday, Dec. 3,…
People wearing face masks walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Dec. 3, 2020.

Asian markets were mostly higher Thursday, a day after Britain became the first Western nation to grant emergency approval of a COVID-19 vaccine and apparent progress among lawmakers in Washington toward a compromise financial rescue package.

The Nikkei index in Tokyo gained eight points, but was unchanged in percentage terms (+0.03). Sydney’s S&P/ASX index finished up 0.2%, and Seoul’s KOSPI index earned 0.6%.

The Composite index in Shanghai dropped 0.2%, while Taiwan’s TSEC index lost 12 points, but was unchanged in percentage terms (-0.09%). In late afternoon trading, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong is up 0.5%, and the Sensex in Mumbai is up 0.1%.

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,843.40 per ounce, up 0.7%.  U.S. crude oil is unchanged in percentage terms (+0.09), selling at $45.32 per barrel, while Brent crude is selling at $48.36 per barrel, up 0.2%.

In futures trading, both the Dow and the S&P 500 are trending slightly negative, while the Nasdaq is trending higher.

