Asian Markets Mostly Higher Thursday

By VOA News
January 14, 2021 05:52 AM
A currency trader passes by monitors showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index, and foreign exchange rate at the foreign exchange dealing room of a KB Kookmin Bank branch in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 14, 2021.

Asian shares are mostly higher Thursday as investors await U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s unveiling of the details of his economic stimulus proposal.

The Nikkei in Tokyo finished 0.8% higher, while the S&P/ASX index in Sydney rose 0.4%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index earned 0.9% Seoul’s KOSPI index earned 1.6 points, but was unchanged in percentage terms (+0.05%).

The Composite index in Shanghai was down 0.9%, while Taipei’s TSEC index lost 0.4%.

In late afternoon trading Mumbai’s Sensex is up 0.2%.

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,840.60 an ounce, down 0.7%. U.S crude oil is selling at $53.10 per barrel, up 0.3%, and Brent crude is selling at $56.20 per barrel, up 0.2%.

In futures trading, the S&P and Dow are trending higher, while the Nasdaq is in negative territory.

