Asian Markets Mostly Higher Tuesday 

Asian markets continued to make gains Tuesday despite worries over the ever-rising numbers of coronavirus infections around the world.

The Shanghai Composite finished 0.7% higher. Seoul’s KOSPI index surged 1.5%, and Taipei’s TSEC index ended 0.6% higher.

In late afternoon trading, the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong is up 0.5%, while Mumbai’s Sensex is 0.1% higher.

Meanwhile, the Nikkei index in Tokyo lost 0.3%, and the S&P/ASX index in Sydney dropped over two points, but was virtually unchanged percentage-wise (-0.03%).

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,943.10 per ounce, down 0.1%. U.S. crude oil is selling at $47.49 per barrel, down 0.2%, and Brent crude, the international benchmark, is selling at $50.89, down 0.3%.

A day after opening the new year with significant losses, all three major U.S. indices are trending negatively in futures trading.