Asian Markets Mostly Higher on Wave of Wall Street Comeback

Asian markets finished mostly higher Thursday as investors reacted favorably to Wall Street’s recovery from a three-day selloff.

The Nikkei index in Tokyo closed 0.8% higher. Sydney’s S&P/ASX index was up 0.5%. The KOSPI index in Seoul finished 0.8% higher, while the TSEC in Taipei was up 0.6%.

Shanghai’s Composite index fell 0.6%.

In late afternoon trading, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down 0.3%, while Mumbai’s Sensex was up 1.2%.

Meanwhile, all three major European indices were trading lower at the start of their trading day.

In commodities trading, gold was selling at $1,952.60 an ounce, down 0.1%. U.S. crude oil was selling at $37.61 per barrel, down 1.1%, and Brent crude oil was selling at $40.46 per barrel, down 0.8%.

All three major U.S. indices were slumping in futures trading.