Economy & Business

Asian Markets Mostly Higher on Wave of Wall Street Comeback

By VOA News
September 10, 2020 05:33 AM
A currency trader walks by the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the foreign exchange dealing…
A currency trader walks by the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 10, 2020.

Asian markets finished mostly higher Thursday as investors reacted favorably to Wall Street’s recovery from a three-day selloff.

The Nikkei index in Tokyo closed 0.8% higher. Sydney’s S&P/ASX index was up 0.5%. The KOSPI index in Seoul finished 0.8% higher, while the TSEC in Taipei was up 0.6%.

Shanghai’s Composite index fell 0.6%.

In late afternoon trading, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down 0.3%, while Mumbai’s Sensex was up 1.2%.

Meanwhile, all three major European indices were trading lower at the start of their trading day.

In commodities trading, gold was selling at $1,952.60 an ounce, down 0.1%. U.S. crude oil was selling at $37.61 per barrel, down 1.1%, and Brent crude oil was selling at $40.46 per barrel, down 0.8%.

All three major U.S. indices were slumping in futures trading.

