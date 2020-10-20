Economy & Business

Asian Markets Mostly Lower as Hopes Fade for New US COVID-19 Relief Bill

By VOA News
October 20, 2020 05:50 AM
A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Shares advanced in Asia on…
A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Oct. 19, 2020.

Asian markets are mostly lower Tuesday as hopes for a new U.S. coronavirus financial relief package steadily fade among investors.   

The Nikkei index in Tokyo closed 0.4% lower. Sydney’s S&P/ASX index dropped 0.7%, while Taiwan’s TSEC index lost 0.3%. The KOSPI index in Seoul, however, gained 0.4%.   

In late afternoon trading, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is down 0.1%, Shanghai’s Composite is up 0.2%, and Mumbai’s Sensex is up 0.7%. 

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has set a Tuesday deadline for a final agreement with the Trump administration over a new stimulus package. Pelosi said Monday the two sides have narrowed their differences, but remain far apart on some details. 

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,905.30 an ounce, down 0.3%.  U.S. crude oil selling at $40.84 per barrel, unchanged percentage-wise, and Brent crude is selling at $42.64 per barrel, also unchanged percentage-wise.   

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the political stalemate in Washington, all three major U.S. indices are trending positively in futures trading. 

Related Stories

People are reflected on a blank electronic stock board supposedly showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm…
Economy & Business
European Markets Mixed Despite Potential Boost from China’s Economic News
New data released Monday shows world’s second-largest economy continues recovery from coronavirus pandemic
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 10/19/2020 - 08:58 AM
Currency traders watch computer monitors near screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the…
Economy & Business
Asian Markets Endure Another Negative Trading Day
Investors discouraged over failure among U.S. leaders to reach agreement over new pandemic relief bill  
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 10/15/2020 - 04:10 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News