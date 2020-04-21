Economy & Business

Asian Markets in Negative Territory

By VOA News
April 21, 2020 05:09 AM
A woman wearing face mask walks past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange…
A woman wearing face mask walks past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

Asian markets are in negative territory Tuesday as the shockwaves from Monday’s historic drop in U.S. crude oil prices continues to reverberate.  

Japan’s Nikkei index closed at 19,280.78, a drop of 1.9%, or 388 points, while the benchmark indexes in Australia, Hong Kong and Taiwan were both trading more than  2% lower in late afternoon trading. Shanghai’s index was 1.3% lower late Tuesday.   

In oil futures trading, the U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading at $1.36 per barrel, providing a welcome relief for investors who saw the price plunge to $-37.63 per barrel on Monday, the first time in history the price of U.S. crude has dropped below $0 per barrel.  
 
Economic activity has ground to a halt worldwide amid the coronavirus pandemic, wiping out demand for gas and causing such a massive glut of oil that producers may have to pay their customers to take the excess supply off their hands. 

Meanwhile, international benchmark Brent crude was trading at $25.24 per barrel, a loss of 1.2%.  

