Asian Markets Post Another Day of Gains Despite Unsettled US Presidential Election

By VOA News
November 04, 2020 05:03 AM
Traders wearing protective masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus work beside an electronic board showing morning market summaries at the Philippine Stock Exchange in Taguig, Philippines, Nov. 4, 2020.

Asian markets have posted another day of solid earnings Wednesday as investors shrugged off the unresolved U.S. presidential election. 

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index gained 1.7%. The Composite index in Shanghai is up 0.1%.  South Korea’s KOSPI index closed 0.6% higher, while the TSEC index in Taiwan gained one percent.   

Australia’s S&P/ASX index dropped four points, but was unchanged percentage-wise.  In late afternoon trading, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is down 0.2%, while Mumbai’s Sensex is 0.5% higher.   

Gold is selling at $1,888.50 per ounce, down 1.1%. Elsewhere in commodities trading, U.S. crude oil is selling at $37.74 per barrel, up 0.2%, and Brent crude oil is selling at $39.88 per barrel, up 0.4%.   

U.S. markets could be affected later Wednesday by political uncertainty. The race between Republican incumbent President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, his Democratic challenger, remained unresolved after Tuesday’s Election Day, with results in several key states still being tabulated.   

In futures trading, the Dow and S&P 500 are trending down, while the Nasdaq is rising. 

