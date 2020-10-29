Economy & Business

Asian Markets Post Another Day of Losses

By VOA News
October 29, 2020 05:26 AM
Currency traders watch computer monitors near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the…
Currency traders watch computer monitors near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between the US dollar and South Korean won in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 29, 2020.

Asian markets are mostly lower Thursday in the aftermath of Wall Street’s big losses a day earlier, sparked by growing pessimism over the tightening grip of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nikkei index in Tokyo lost 0.3% in its trading session.  Sydney’s S&P/ASX index closed 1.6% lower.  The KOSPI index in Seoul was down 0.7%, and Taipei’s TSEC index lost 1%.

In late afternoon trading, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is down 0.4% in late afternoon trading, while Mumbai’s Sensex is 0.3% lower.

The lone bright spot in the region was Shanghai’s Composite index, which gained 0.1%.

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,881.40 per ounce, up 0.1%. U.S. crude oil is selling at $37.26 per barrel, down 0.3%, and Brent crude oil is selling at $38.96 per barrel, down 0.4%.

All three U.S. indices are trending higher in futures trading, a day after losing an average of 3.5%.

