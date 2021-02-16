Economy & Business

Asian Markets Post Modest, But Steady Gains Monday

By VOA News
February 16, 2021 04:41 AM

People wearing face masks walk by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Feb. 16, 2021.

Asian markets finished mostly higher in limited trading activity Monday, spurred on by optimism over the release of more COVID-19 vaccines and a steady decline of new coronavirus cases.   

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index finished 1.2% higher.  The S&P/ASX index in Australia closed up 0.7%. Both South Korea’s KOSPI index and the TSEC in Taiwan rose 0.6%. 

Mumbai’s Sensex index is down 0.2% in late afternoon trading.  The indices in Hong Kong and Shanghai were both closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.   

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,820.00 an ounce, down 0.1%.  U.S. crude is selling at $60.13 per barrel, up 1.1%, and Brent crude oil is selling 1.6% higher, at $63.48 per barrel. 

All three major U.S. indices, which were inactive Monday for the federal President’s Day (Washington’s Birthday) holiday, are trending higher in futures trading.

