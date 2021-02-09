Asian Markets Post Second Consecutive Day of Solid Gains

Asian markets finished mostly higher Tuesday following a record-setting day on Wall Street.

The Nikkei index in Tokyo closed 0.4% higher, while Shanghai’s Composite index soared 2% and the TSEC in Taipei finished up 0.6%.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng index is 0.5% higher in late afternoon trading, while Mumbai’s Sensex is up 0.7%.

Meanwhile, the S&P/ASX index in Sydney fell 0.8%, and Seoul’s KOSPI index lost 0.2%.

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,841.10 an ounce, up 0.3%. U.S. crude oil is up 0.7%, selling at $58.38 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, is also 0.7% higher, selling at $58.38 per barrel.

All three major U.S. indices are trending negatively in futures trading.