Asian Markets Post Second Consecutive Day of Solid Gains

By VOA News
February 09, 2021 04:58 AM
A currency trader walks by the screen showing the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2021.

Asian markets finished mostly higher Tuesday following a record-setting day on Wall Street.  

The Nikkei index in Tokyo closed 0.4% higher, while Shanghai’s Composite index soared 2% and the TSEC in Taipei finished up 0.6%.   

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng index is 0.5% higher in late afternoon trading, while Mumbai’s Sensex is up 0.7%. 

Meanwhile, the S&P/ASX index in Sydney fell 0.8%, and Seoul’s KOSPI index lost 0.2%.   

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,841.10 an ounce, up 0.3%.  U.S. crude oil is up 0.7%, selling at $58.38 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, is also 0.7% higher, selling at $58.38 per barrel.   

All three major U.S. indices are trending negatively in futures trading.   

