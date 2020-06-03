Economy & Business

Asian Markets Post Solid Gains for 3rd Straight Day 

By VOA News
June 03, 2020 07:27 AM
A currency trader passes by screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index, right, and the foreign exchange rate at the…
A currency trader passes by screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index, right, and the foreign exchange rate at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, June 3, 2020.

Asian markets rose for a third consecutive day Wednesday thanks to growing optimism over a gradual post-pandemic recovery. 

The Nikkei in Tokyo closed 1.2% higher, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is trading 1.2% higher in late afternoon trading.  Sydney’s S&P/ASX index and the TSEC in Taiwan are both up 1.7%, while the KOSPI in Seoul is 2.8% higher.  The Shanghai Composite index is trending upward but is basically unchanged. 

Oil markets are also on the upswing, with U.S. crude selling at $37.59 per barrel, up 2.1%, while Brent crude is selling at $40.19 per barrel, up 1.5%.   

All three major U.S. indexes are trending upward in futures trading Wednesday, indicating another good day for investors on Wall Street. 

