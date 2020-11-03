Economy & Business

Asian Markets Post Strong Earnings as US Presidential Election Day Looms  

By VOA News
November 03, 2020 04:37 AM
A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Tuesday, Nov. 3,…
A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Nov. 3, 2020.

Asian markets are posting a second consecutive day of solid gains Tuesday, hours before voters cast their ballots on the official day of the U.S. presidential election. 

The Nikkei index in Tokyo finished the trading day up 1.3%.  Sydney’s S&P/ASX index closed 1.9% higher. The Shanghai Composite was up 1.4%.  Seoul’s KOSPI index gained 1.8%, and the TSEC index in Taipei earned 1.1%   

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is 2.1% higher in late afternoon trading, while Mumbai’s Sensex is up 1.3%. 

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,889.90, down 0.1%.  U.S. crude oil is selling at $36.70 per barrel, down 0.3%, and Brent crude is down 0.5% at  $38.76 per barrel.   

All three U.S. indices are trending positively in futures trading, an indication that they will build on Monday’s positive earnings.   

Related Stories

People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Monday, Nov. 2, 2020…
Economy & Business
Asian Markets Rise on Positive Economic News from China
All three major US indices are in positive territory in futures trading
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 11/02/2020 - 05:09 AM
Currency traders watch computer monitors near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the…
Economy & Business
Asian Markets Post Another Day of Losses
Nikkei index in Tokyo loses 0.3% in its trading session
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 10/29/2020 - 05:26 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News