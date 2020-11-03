Asian Markets Post Strong Earnings as US Presidential Election Day Looms  

Asian markets are posting a second consecutive day of solid gains Tuesday, hours before voters cast their ballots on the official day of the U.S. presidential election.

The Nikkei index in Tokyo finished the trading day up 1.3%. Sydney’s S&P/ASX index closed 1.9% higher. The Shanghai Composite was up 1.4%. Seoul’s KOSPI index gained 1.8%, and the TSEC index in Taipei earned 1.1%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is 2.1% higher in late afternoon trading, while Mumbai’s Sensex is up 1.3%.

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,889.90, down 0.1%. U.S. crude oil is selling at $36.70 per barrel, down 0.3%, and Brent crude is down 0.5% at $38.76 per barrel.

All three U.S. indices are trending positively in futures trading, an indication that they will build on Monday’s positive earnings.