Economy & Business

Asian Markets Posting Across-the-Board Losses

By VOA News
August 20, 2020 04:39 AM
A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Thursday, Aug. 20,…
A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo, Aug. 20, 2020.

Asian markets sank into negative territory Thursday, dragged down by the U.S. Federal Reserve’s sobering outlook on a post-pandemic recovery the day before.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index finished a full 1% lower. The S&P/ASX index was down 0.7%. South Korea’s KOSPI index plunged 3.6%, and the TSEC index in Taiwan dropped 3.2%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was trading 1.8% lower in late afternoon trading, while Shanghai’s Composite index was down 1.3% and Mumbai’s Sensex was down just over 1%.

In minutes of last month’s meeting of the U.S. central bank, released Wednesday, several members of the Reserve said the COVID-19 pandemic “would continue to weigh heavily on economic activity, employment, and inflation in the near term and was posing considerable risks to the economic outlook over the medium term.”

The Fed’s remarks caused a shockwave on Wall Street, sending the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq downward.

In commodities trading Thursday, gold was selling at $1,951.70, down 0.9.% U.S. crude oil was selling at $42.57 per barrel, down 0.8%, and Brent crude oil was selling at $45.02 per barrel, down 0.8%.

All three U.S. indices were trending negatively in futures trading. 

 

Related Stories

Inmates wearing white protective suits, and security agents, transport an inmate to a clinic at the Lurigancho prison on the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Inmates in Peru's Largest Prison Help Authorities Identify Others Infected by Coronavirus
Nationwide Peru has the third-highest coronavirus totals in Latin America
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 08/20/2020 - 01:54
‘Stop Partying’: Libyan Doctors Warn Public as Coronavirus Cases Surge
00:02:33
COVID-19 Pandemic
‘Stop Partying’: Libyan Doctors Warn Public as Coronavirus Cases Surge
Doctors in Libya are braced for a surge in serious coronavirus cases, as the infection rate has jumped in recent weeks. Latest figures suggest there are around 8,500 cases in the conflict-torn country, though the true figure is likely to be much higher. As Henry Ridgwell reports, authorities are urging people to adhere to social distancing to slow the spread of the disease. Camera:  Henry Ridgwell      Produced by: Rob Raffaele 
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Tue, 08/18/2020 - 16:20
The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus, which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, is seen in an illustration released by CDC in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 29, 2020.
The Infodemic: Coronavirus Only Lives Up to 9 Days on Objects
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.
Polygraph.info
By Polygraph
Tue, 08/18/2020 - 15:36
Workers carry the aid provided by the World Food Programme (WFP) for distribution in Pissila, Burkina Faso January 24, 2020…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Humanitarian Workers Worldwide Grapple With Effects of Coronavirus 
On World Humanitarian Day, workers mobilize to fight locust swarms in Somalia, feed schoolchildren in Nepal and coordinate aid in war-torn Yemen 
Leslie Bonilla
By Leslie Bonilla
Wed, 08/19/2020 - 06:36
VOA logo
By
VOA News