Asian Markets Rebound Thursday

By VOA News
Updated July 09, 2020 05:46 AM
A currency trader gestures at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, July 9, 2020.

Asian markets are on the rebound Thursday on the heels of Wall Street’s strong close the day before.

The Nikkei index in Tokyo ended the day 0.4 percent higher. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was slightly down, 0.1 percent in late afternoon trading, while Shanghai’s Composite is up 1 percent.

Elsewhere in the region, the S&P/ASX index in Sydney was up 0.6 percent. Seoul’s KOSPI index was 0.4 percent higher, and Taiwan’s TSEC rose 0.1 percent. Mumbai’s Sensex is up 0.9 percent in late afternoon trading.

Oil markets are still in a slump, with U.S. crude oil selling at $40.82 per barrel, down 0.2 percent, and Brent crude, the international standard, selling at $43.24 per barrel, down 0.1 percent.

In futures trading, all three U.S. indexes were trending negatively, despite Wednesday’s big gains for the Dow Jones, which earned 177 points, and the NASDAQ, which closed up 148 points. 

