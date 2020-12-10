Asian Markets Reverse Course After Tech Stocks Tumble

Asian markets are lower across the board Thursday, due to a selloff in tech stocks and the stalemate in Washington over a new coronavirus relief package.

The Nikkei index in Japan dropped 0.2%. Australia’s S&P/ASX index lost 0.6%. The KOSPI index in South Korea fell 0.3%, and Taiwan’s TSEC index plunged 0.9%.

In late afternoon activity, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is down 0.4%, and Mumbai’s Sensex index is 0.7% lower.

Shanghai’s Composite index gained 1.31 points, but is unchanged in percentage terms (0.04%).

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,840.60 an ounce, up 0.1%. U.S. crude oil is selling at $45.71 per barrel, up 0.4%, and Brent crude is selling at $45.71 per barrel, up 0.4%.

All three major U.S. indices are mixed in futures trading.