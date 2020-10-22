Economy & Business

Asian Markets Slump Thursday as Stimulus Stalemate Continues in Washington

By VOA News
October 22, 2020 04:54 AM
Currency traders watch computer monitors near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the…
Currency traders work near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index, left, and the foreign exchange rate between US dollar and South Korean won in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 22, 2020.

Asian markets are mostly lower Thursday as investors continue to wait for a resolution to talks between the Trump administration and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on a coronavirus relief bill.

Tokyo’s Nikkei index dropped 0.7% at the closing bell. Shanghai’s Composite index fell 0.3%. The S&P/ASX ended 0.2% lower. Seoul’s KOSPI index lost 0.7%.

The TSEC index in Taipei was the lone bright spot in the region, gaining 0.3%.

In late afternoon trading, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is up 1.1%, while Mumbai’s Sensex is down 0.5%.

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,921.20 an ounce, down 0.4%. U.S. crude is selling at $40.23 per barrel, up 0.5%, and Brent crude is selling at $41.97 per barrel, also up 0.5%.

All three U.S. indices are trending negatively.

