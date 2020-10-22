Asian Markets Slump Thursday as Stimulus Stalemate Continues in Washington

Asian markets are mostly lower Thursday as investors continue to wait for a resolution to talks between the Trump administration and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on a coronavirus relief bill.

Tokyo’s Nikkei index dropped 0.7% at the closing bell. Shanghai’s Composite index fell 0.3%. The S&P/ASX ended 0.2% lower. Seoul’s KOSPI index lost 0.7%.

The TSEC index in Taipei was the lone bright spot in the region, gaining 0.3%.

In late afternoon trading, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is up 1.1%, while Mumbai’s Sensex is down 0.5%.

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,921.20 an ounce, down 0.4%. U.S. crude is selling at $40.23 per barrel, up 0.5%, and Brent crude is selling at $41.97 per barrel, also up 0.5%.

All three U.S. indices are trending negatively.