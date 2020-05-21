Economy & Business

Asian Markets Slumping Thursday

By VOA News
May 21, 2020 04:19 AM
A masked woman walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Thursday,…
A masked woman walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo on May 21, 2020.

Asian markets closed mostly lower Thursday as investors reacted to bad economic news from Japan, and to China’s worsening trade and diplomatic relations with Australia and the United States.

Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei index lost 0.2 percent at its closing bell after the government announced that Japan’s exports fell 21.9 percent last month, the biggest drop since the 2008 global financial crisis. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down 0.4 percent in late afternoon trading, while Shanghai was 0.5 percent lower and the S&P/ASX 500 in Sydney was down 0.4 percent. Seoul closed 0.4 percent higher, and Taipei posted a 0.9 percent increase.

Monday’s major rally on global markets after news of a potential coronavirus vaccine faded after Beijing imposed massive tariffs on Australian barley imports, plus the Trump administration’s increasingly heated rhetoric against China over its initial response to the coronavirus pandemic, which was first detected late last year in Wuhan.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are all lower in futures trading, indicating a lower opening on Wall Street Thursday.

Oil markets are in positive territory Thursday, with U.S. crude trading at $34.11 per barrel, up 1.85 percent, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, is trading at $36.29 per barrel, up 1.5 percent.

Related Stories

A currency trader works near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange…
Economy & Business
Potential Coronavirus Vaccine Sends Asian Markets Upward Tuesday
Investors cheered by news of possible COVID-19 vaccine
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 05/19/2020 - 05:12
A currency trader walks near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange…
Economy & Business
Asian, European Markets Begin Week with Significant Gains
Gradual end of COVID-19 lockdowns bring investors back into markets
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 05/18/2020 - 05:29
The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid
COVID-19 Pandemic
Europe, Asia Continue Wary Re-Opening
WHO says nearly a quarter-billion people could eventually be stricken
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 05/17/2020 - 09:07
A man wearing face mask walks past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange…
Economy & Business
US Markets Up; Europe, Asia Post Major Losses
US markets reflected optimism, while Europe and Asia slide on Fed comments
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 05/14/2020 - 17:48
VOA logo
By
VOA News