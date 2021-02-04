Asian Markets Slumping Thursday

Asian markets are slumping Thursday amid continued volatility in the technology sector and caution over corporate earnings reports.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index lost just over 1%. Australia’s S&P/ASX index fell 0.8%. Shanghai’s Composite index was 0.4% lower. The KOSPI index in South Korea plunged 1.3%, and Taiwan’s TSEC lost 0.4%.

In late afternoon trading, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is down 0.7%, while Mumbai’s Sensex has gained 0.2%.

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,823.70, down 0.6%. U.S. crude oil is selling at $56.07 per barrel, up 0.6%, while Brent crude oil is also 0.6% higher, selling at $58.83 per barrel.

In futures trading, the Dow and S&P 500 indices are trending down, while the Nasdaq is trending slightly higher.