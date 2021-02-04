Economy & Business

Asian Markets Slumping Thursday

By VOA News
February 04, 2021 05:01 AM
Currency traders watch computer monitors near screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the…
Currency traders watch computer monitors near screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index, left, and the foreign exchange rate between US dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 4, 2021.

Asian markets are slumping Thursday amid continued volatility in the technology sector and caution over corporate earnings reports.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index lost just over 1%. Australia’s S&P/ASX index fell 0.8%. Shanghai’s Composite index was 0.4% lower. The KOSPI index in South Korea plunged 1.3%, and Taiwan’s TSEC lost 0.4%.

In late afternoon trading, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is down 0.7%, while Mumbai’s Sensex has gained 0.2%.

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,823.70, down 0.6%. U.S. crude oil is selling at $56.07 per barrel, up 0.6%, while Brent crude oil is also 0.6% higher, selling at $58.83 per barrel.

In futures trading, the Dow and S&P 500 indices are trending down, while the Nasdaq is trending slightly higher.

