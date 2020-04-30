Economy & Business

Asian Markets Surge Thursday

By VOA News
April 30, 2020 03:32 AM
A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Thursday, April 30,…
A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo on April 30, 2020.

Optimism over a promising treatment for the novel coronavirus sent Asian markets surging Thursday.

Japan’s Nikkei index gained 422 points, or 2.4 percent, to close out the trading day at 20,193.69.  Australia’s S&P/ASX was up 2.4 percent in late afternoon trading, while Shanghai’s index had gained 1.3 percent. The indexes in Hong Kong and Seoul were closed for public holidays.

The strong gains in Asia are a spillover from Wednesday’s gains on Wall Street, sparked by news that coronavirus patients who were given an experimental drug called remdesivir in a federal trial recovered rapidly from the disease. The results were praised by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, as “very optimistic.”  More good news came from Britain, where researchers at Oxford University say a vaccine for coronavirus, currently being tested on people, could be widely available as early as September.

Oil markets continued to recover, with the price of West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, trading at $16.66 per barrel, a gain of 10.6 percent, while the international benchmark Brent crude was trading at $23.94 per barrel, up 6.2 percent. 

 

 

 

Related Stories

People ride bicycle in New York's Times Square, Wednesday night, April 29, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic. President…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Federal Coronavirus Guidelines ‘Fading Out’ as Focus Turns to Reopening
Governments all over the world are weighing what restrictions to put or keep in place
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 04/30/2020 - 02:52
Lab technicians load vials of investigational coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment drug Remdesivir at a Gilead Sciences facility in La Verne, California, March 18, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Hopes of Coronavirus Remedies Grow While Shutdowns Fade
A new drug and potential vaccine raise hopes in the fight against coronavirus
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 04/29/2020 - 23:16
People in masks walk past a boarded up storefront in Washington, D.C., April 29, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Coronavirus Sends Economies Plunging; Glimmer of Hope on Treatment
New jobless claims to be released Thursday could show an estimated 30 million Americans out of work but a newly-tested drug is showing some promise
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 04/29/2020 - 15:26
White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx listens as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci, left, speaks at the White House, April 29, 2020, in Washington.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Coronavirus Treatment Breakthrough Announced
An experimental antiviral drug can block COVID-19, according to US government research
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Wed, 04/29/2020 - 14:58
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News