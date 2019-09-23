Boeing Opens Compensation Fund for Crash Victims' Families

The families of the 346 people killed in two Boeing 737 Max crashes will each receive nearly $145,000 from the airline company.

Boeing set up a $50 million fund to compensate the families of those who died in the crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

The fund began taking applications for compensation Monday and will continue to do so until Dec. 31 when the deadline to apply expires.

"The opening of this fund is an important step in our efforts to help affected families," Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said in a statement.

Boeing said even those families who have filed a lawsuit against the company will be eligible for compensation from the fund without having to waive their right to sue.

The 737 Max remains grounded since an Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed into a field outside Addis Ababa just minutes after takeoff on March 10, killing all 157 people on board. The Max 8 had been under scrutiny since October when 189 people were killed when a Lion Air flight crashed off the coast of Indonesia under similar circumstances.