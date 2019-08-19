Economy & Business

Borghi: Italy's League Wants to Cut Taxes by Rising Deficit a Little Bit

By Reuters
August 19, 2019 03:47 AM
Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini meets the journalists at the end of a security conference in Castel Volturno, southern Italy, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Paolo Santalucia)
Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini meets the journalists at the end of a security conference in Castel Volturno, southern Italy, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019.

ROME - Italy's ruling League party would seek tax cuts in the 2020 budget by rising the country's deficit a little bit, its economics spokesman said on Monday.

League chief Matteo Salvini pulled the plug last week on its coalition government with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, starting a potential countdown to elections, which the country may need to tackle alongside preparing its budget in the fall.

"We need to pursue a tax cut and it is obvious that a small proportion will be funded with the deficit", League's economics chief Claudio Borghi said in an interview with state-owned television RAI.

