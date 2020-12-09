Brazil Flies First 737 Max Passenger Flight Since Ethiopia Crash

Nearly two years after two crashes that left hundreds of people dead, the Boeing 737 Max carried a flight of passengers Wednesday.

It was the first time the model has been used on a commercial flight since the March 2019 crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 that killed 157 people.

In October 2018, the same type of aircraft, used on Lion Air Flight 610, crashed in Indonesia killing 189 people.

Wednesday’s flight, operated by Brazil’s Gol airlines, carried passengers between the Brazilian cities of Sao Paulo and Porto Alegre, according to data from Flightradar24.

The country decided to resume flights on the plane, which was grounded worldwide in 2019, shortly after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration gave the aircraft the go-ahead.

American Airlines is expected to begin flights on the 737 Max later this month, Reuters reported.

