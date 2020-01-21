Economy & Business

Central Banks Join to Study Possible Digital Currencies

By Associated Press
January 21, 2020 09:29 AM
Men talk in front of an electric board showing exchange rates of various cryptocurrencies at Bithumb cryptocurrencies exchange in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 11, 2018.
FILE - Men talk in front of an electric board showing exchange rates of various cryptocurrencies at Bithumb cryptocurrencies exchange in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 11, 2018.

FRANKFURT, GERMANY - Major central banks have joined together to explore whether they should issue cryptocurrencies as the use of cash declines and more people turn to electronic forms of paying.

The study group is made up of the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan, the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Swedish Riksbank and the Swiss National Bank.

They said in a statement Tuesday that they will assess the potential case for digital currencies in their home jurisdictions. The Swedish central bank has already studied the issue for several years and has commissioned a pilot project as the use of cash declines in that country. No decision has been made.

Existing cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin are not suited for paying for things because they can fluctuate sharply in value. Facebook has backed the Libra project for a so-called stablecoin, a digital currency linked to existing currencies. Several major partners such as Visa, Mastercard, PayPal and eBay have left the association set up to oversee Libra as it faces pushback from regulatory authorities.

 

 

Related Stories

Hong Kong Bitcoin
Silicon Valley & Technology
Financial Watchdog: Regulate Cryptocurrencies Now, Or Else
A global financial body says governments worldwide must establish rules for virtual currencies like bitcoin to stop criminals from using them to launder money or finance terrorism. The Financial Action Task Force said Friday that from next year it will start assessing whether countries are doing enough to fight criminal use of virtual currencies. Countries that don't could risk being effectively put on a "gray list" by the FATF, which can scare…
A collection of Bitcoin (virtual currency) tokens are displayed in this illustration taken Dec. 8, 2017.
East Asia Pacific
Thailand to Draft Plans to Regulate and Tax Cryptocurrencies
Thailand's cabinet has agreed to draft a law to regulate cryptocurrency trading, seeking to tax the largely unregulated market. Government spokesman Nathporn Chatusripitak said Tuesday the Ministry of Finance also proposed the new regulations to help prevent use of digital currencies in money laundering and fraud. He said details of the proposed regulations would be announced later in the month. In February, Thailand's central bank issued a…
A collection of Bitcoin (virtual currency) tokens are displayed in this illustration taken Dec. 8, 2017.
Archive
Bitcoin, Rival Cryptocurrencies Plunge on Crackdown Fears
Bitcoin slid as much as 18 percent on Tuesday to a four-week low, as fears of a regulatory crackdown on the market spread after reports suggested it was still possible that South Korea could ban trading in cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin’s slide triggered a selloff across the broader cryptocurrency market, with biggest rival Ethereum down 23 percent on the day at one point, according to trade website Coinmarketcap, and the next-biggest, Ripple, plunging by as much as a…
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press