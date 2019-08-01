Economy & Business

China Criticizes Trump's Proposed 10% Tariff on $300 Billion of Chinese Goods

By VOA News
August 1, 2019 03:00 PM
FILE - An employee works in a clothing shop in Beijing, China.
Updated Aug. 2 at 2:45 a.m.

China is critical of U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed tariff hike on more Chinese goods.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi, speaking in Bangkok Friday where he is attending a regional summit, said “Imposing tariffs is definitely not the right way to resolve trade frictions.”

The U.S.-China trade war intensified Thursday after Trump said he would impose an additional 10 percent tariff on some Chinese products, one day after the two superpowers agreed to continue trade talks next month.

Trump also accused China of failing to purchase more U.S. agricultural products and halting the sale of opioid fentanyl to the U.S. "China agreed to ... buy agricultural product from the U.S. in large quantities, but did not do so," he said. "Additionally, my friend President Xi said that he would stop the sale of Fentanyl to the United States — this never happened, and many Americans continue to die."

While the previous rounds of tariffs have primarily targeted industrial products, the new round of tariffs will target consumer products such as cell phones and apparel.

Trump's latest salvo came one day after the latest round of trade talks between U.S. and Chinese negotiators ended in Shanghai with an agreement to meet again in September in the U.S.

