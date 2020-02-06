Economy & Business

China to Cut Tariffs on $75 Billion of US Imports

By VOA News
February 06, 2020 08:29 AM
FILE - Soybeans awaiting transport sit in a truck-bed in Delaware, Ohio, May 14, 2019.
FILE - Soybeans awaiting transport sit in a truck-bed in Delaware, Ohio, May 14, 2019.

China says it will cut tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. imports as part of a preliminary agreement between the economic giants to end their trade war.  

The Finance Ministry released a statement Thursday saying it will cut tariffs on some goods from 10% to 5%, and others from 5% to 2.5%, effective February 14 at 0501 GMT (midnight Washington).

The tariff cuts will cover a range of goods from soybeans, pork, fresh seafood, auto parts.  The cuts imposed by Beijing will take effect the same day Washington is expected to cut tariffs on $120 billion worth of Chinese imports.

The tariff cuts are part of a "phase one" deal signed by negotiators from both nations last month that ended a series of escalating tit-for-tat tariffs that began in June 2018, sparked by President Donald Trump's initial demand for changes in China's trade, subsidy and intellectual property practices.  

The Trump administration says it won an expansion of American agricultural and energy exports to China under the truce agreement.

The deal also includes a promise by Beijing to give more protection for American companies' intellectual property, and halt the practice of forcing foreign companies to transfer technology. It remains unclear how those provisions will be enforced.

The U.S. also wants Beijing to curb subsidies to state-owned enterprises and grant American companies greater access to China's markets.

Related Stories

Shipping containers are offloaded at an a BNSF Railway intermodal facility as the sun sets Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Edgerton,…
Economy & Business
US Trade Deficit Shrinks in 2019 for First Time in Six Years
The trade deficit dropped 1.7% to $616.8 billion last year, declining for the first time since 2013
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 02/05/2020 - 12:06
President Donald Trump shows off a new North American trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, during an event at the White…
Economy & Business
Trump Signs US-Mexico-Canada Trade Deal
With President Trump’s signature, it’s now up to Canada to ratify the three-way agreement that replaces NAFTA
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Wed, 01/29/2020 - 15:16
FILE - A computer screen shows images of Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and U.S. President Donald Trump as a currency trader works at the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 26, 2019.
USA
Trump, Xi Each Find Victory in Trade Deal
By stopping further escalations of the trade war, phase one of the trade deal offers each leader some stability on their home ground
Default Author Profile
By Si Yang
Sun, 01/26/2020 - 06:00
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News