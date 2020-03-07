Economy & Business

China’s Exports Slump as Anti-virus Controls Close Factories

By Associated Press
March 07, 2020 05:04 AM
This photo taken on February 28, 2020 shows workers producing face masks at a factory in Handan in China's northern Hebei…
FILE - Workers produce face masks at a factory in Handan in China's northern Hebei province, Feb. 28, 2020.

BEIJING - China’s exports fell by double digits in January and February as anti-virus controls closed factories, while imports sank by a smaller margin.

Exports tumbled 17.2% from a year earlier to $292.4 billion, a sharp reverse from December’s 7.8% rise, customs data showed Saturday. Imports declined 4% to $299.5 billion, down from the previous month’s 16.3% gain.

Trade was poised for a boost after Beijing and Washington removed punitive tariffs on some of each other’s goods in a trade truce signed in January. But that was offset by Chinese anti-virus controls that shut down much of the world’s second-largest economy in late January.

Exports to the United States plunged 27.7% in January and February to $43 billion, worsening from December’s 12.5% decline. Imports of American goods crept up 2.5% to $17.6 billion, but China still recorded a $25.4 billion trade surplus with the United States.

China’s global trade balance fell to a $7.1 billion deficit for the first two months of the year.

Factories reopen slowly

Manufacturers that make the world’s smartphones, toys and other consumer goods are reopening but say the pace will be dictated by how quickly supply chains start functioning again. Forecasters say industries are unlikely to be back to normal production before at least April.

Until the virus outbreak, Chinese trade had been unexpectedly resilient despite Beijing’s tariff war with President Donald Trump over its technology ambitions and trade surplus. Last year’s exports rose 0.5% over 2018.

Beijing told exporters to pursue other markets in Asia, Europe and Africa after Trump slapped punitive duties on their goods starting in 2018. China retaliated by raising tariffs on American soybeans and other goods.

Some of those penalties were rolled back after the two sides signed a “Phase 1” agreement in January. Washington canceled additional planned tariff hikes and Beijing promised to buy more American farm exports.

Economists warn the truce fails to address contentious U.S.-Chinese disputes that might take years to resolve.

Related Stories

US-China Trade War Has Given a Lift to Other Countries, but Not Indonesia
East Asia Pacific
US-China Trade War Has Given a Lift to Other Countries, but Not Indonesia
Southeast Asia has been a major winner in the U.S.-China trade war. The region has seen a wave of new factories, as manufacturers move out of China to avoid U.S. tariffs. But Southeast Asia’s biggest economy, Indonesia, has struggled to attract new investment. That’s in part because of the country’s sprawling bureaucracy, as VOA’s Bill Gallo explains.
William Gallo
By William Gallo
Thu, 01/23/2020 - 22:33
U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods have motivated companies to seek “Made in Vietnam” labels to avoid tariffs. (VOA)
Economy & Business
Is Vietnam Safe as US Steps Back from the China Trade War?
When the US is busy negotiating with China it has less time to penalize Vietnam
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 01/22/2020 - 05:19
FILE - A field of corn grows in front of an old windmill in Pacific Junction, Iowa, The government shutdown could complicate things for farmers lining up for federal payments to ease the burden of President Donald Trump’s trade war with China.
Economy & Business
US Ag Secretary: No Need for More Farm Aid After China Trade Deal
China is poised to increase purchases of US agricultural goods this year as part of a Phase 1 China trade deal
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 01/20/2020 - 18:13
Investors monitor stock prices at a brokerage in Beijing Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Share prices are mixed in moderate trading in…
East Asia Pacific
US-China Trade Deal Draws Praise, But Leaves Considerable Unfinished Business
Agreement gives the US some assurances that China will reform some of its practices related to the treatment of intellectual property, open its markets to US financial services firms, and purchase more US-made goods and services
Default Author Profile
By Rob Garver
Thu, 01/16/2020 - 14:57
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press