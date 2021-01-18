Economy & Business

Chinese Economy Rebounds from Early Coronavirus Pandemic Pall

By VOA News
January 18, 2021 03:11 AM
People wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus ride an escalator at a shopping and office complex in Beijing,…
People wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus ride an escalator at a shopping and office complex in Beijing, July 16, 2020.

China says it’s economy grew 2.3% in 2020, recovering from the novel coronavirus pandemic that brought the global economy to a screeching halt.   

The world’s second-largest economy was boosted by a 6.5% increase in the fourth and final quarter of the year, according to data released Monday by the government’s statistics bureau, up sharply from the 4.9% increase in the previous quarter.  Analysts  attribute the rise to a continuing demand for Chinese-made products, such as face  masks and other protective items and electronics.   

Industrial output rose 7.3% in December from a year earlier. 

The final numbers indicate China is the only nation in the world to avoid contraction last year as it dealt with the rapid spread of COVID-19, which was first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019. But it was China’s weakest economic year since 1976 when the decade-long Cultural Revolution was coming to a disastrous end.   

China’s economic rebound is all the more remarkable considering it had shut down all social and economic activity in an effort to contain the virus, which led to a steep 6.8% decline in the first months of 2020.   

Related Stories

A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Shares were mostly higher…
COVID-19 Pandemic
World Economy Will Bounce Back in 2021, OECD Says
International economic group predicts 4.2% growth
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 12/01/2020 - 03:53 PM
People scan a QR code to display their health code as they line up outside a hospital to get Covid-19 coronavirus tests in…
COVID-19 Pandemic
China Builds Hospital After Surge in ‘Harder to Handle’ Virus Cases
The hospital is one of six with a total of 6,500 rooms being built in Nangong
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 01/16/2021 - 11:52 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News