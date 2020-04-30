Economy & Business

Chinese Manufacturing Activity Drops Slightly in April

By VOA News
April 30, 2020 02:23 AM
(FILES) This file photo taken on March 27, 2020 shows Air China planes parked on the tarmac at Beijing Capital Airport. - China…
FILE - This photo taken March 27, 2020, shows Air China planes parked on the tarmac at Beijing Capital Airport.

China says its manufacturing activity declined in April as the novel coronavirus pandemic took hold and ground nearly all global economic activity to a halt.

The National Bureau of Statistics issued a report Thursday saying the Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 50.8 last month, compared to 52 back in March.  Any number below 50 represents a contraction in activity.

Beijing brought all economic and personal activity to a standstill in February in an effort to halt the spread of the virus, which was first detected last December in the central city of Wuhan. The government has gradually lifted those restrictions as the number of new infections has slowed, but the economy continues to struggle due to a lack of demand in the United States and Europe, where millions of citizens remain under some form of quarantine.

The statistics bureau also reported the non-manufacturing PMI, which covers activity in services such as accommodation, sports and entertainment, was at 53.2 in April, a full one point rise from March.

Related Stories

President Donald Trump speaks about reopening the country, during a roundtable with industry executives, in the State Dinning…
USA
Trump says China Wants Him to Lose Reelection Bid
Trump says he's looking at different options in terms of consequences for China over virus
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 04/29/2020 - 21:42
Pompeo Raises Concerns About Security of Virus Labs in China
COVID-19 Pandemic
Pompeo Raises Concerns About Security of Virus Labs in China
President Donald Trump says he has asked U.S. intelligence agencies to investigate the origins of the coronavirus in Wuhan
Cindy Saine
By Cindy Saine
Wed, 04/29/2020 - 20:15
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a news conference at the State Department, Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Washington. …
East Asia Pacific
US Warns China on 'Erosion of Hong Kong's Freedoms'
Development 'inconsistent with promises that Chinese Communist Party itself made,' US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says
Nike Ching
By Nike Ching
Wed, 04/29/2020 - 19:12
China's leaders raise their hands to show approval for a work report at the closing ceremony for the 18th Communist Party Congress, Beijing, November 14, 2012.
COVID-19 Pandemic
China to Convene Congress, Showing Confidence in Virus Fight
A more than 2,000-member advisory body that meets in tandem with the Congress will start one day earlier on May 21, Xinhua reported
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 04/29/2020 - 10:03
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News