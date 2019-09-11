Climate Change, Inequality Derailing Global Goals, Scientists Tell UN 

NEW YORK - Growing inequality and climate change will not only derail progress toward global sustainability goals but also will threaten human existence, leading scientists said Wednesday at the United Nations.

The world is falling off track on ambitious global development goals adopted by U.N. members, a panel of scientists said in an independent assessment report released at U.N. headquarters.

Member nations unanimously adopted 17 sustainable development goals known as SDGs in 2015, setting out a wide-ranging "to-do" list tackling conflict, hunger, land degradation, gender equality and climate change by 2030.

The bleak assessment report was released ahead of a

sustainable-goals summit scheduled at the United Nations this month.

"Overall, the picture is a sobering one," said Shantanu Mukherjee, policy chief at the U.N. Department of Economic and Social Affairs. "One element of this is increasing inequality. … Another is the pace at which nature is being degraded by human activity, whether it is climate change or biodiversity loss."

The independent panel of scientists investigated the ways

and systems in which humans and the environment are linked and

interact, said Peter Messerli of the University of Bern,

Switzerland, the co-chair of the group of scientists.

"These systems are on a very worrying trajectory,

threatening the very existence of humanity," he told reporters.

"We have not realized the urgency to act now."

'This has to be corrected'

Countries must put into practice ways to address vast gaps

in wealth distribution and access to economic opportunities and

technological advances that undermine innovation and economic

growth, the report said.

"Each country has to decide," Jean-Paul Moatti, chief

executive of the French Research Institute for Development and

one of the scientists who compiled the report.

"This has to be corrected," he told the Thomson Reuters

Foundation.

The report called on nations to focus on food and energy

production and distribution, consumption and urban growth to

find ways of building sustainable development.

The cost of implementing the global goals has been estimated

at $3 trillion a year.

These are not the first grim predictions made for the fate

of the goals. Earlier reports have said they were threatened by the persistence of violence, conflict and destabilizing climate

change.

Outside assessments have cited nationalism, protectionism

and a need to obtain more funding, ease national debts, boost

wages and expand trade.